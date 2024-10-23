RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 371.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after buying an additional 372,239 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,632 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 430,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 158,030 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 580,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.