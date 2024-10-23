RCS Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period.

VTES stock opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.31 and a one year high of $101.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

