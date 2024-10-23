RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:EFV opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

