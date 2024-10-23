Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 2.4% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.