Rebalance LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,041 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $60,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

USHY stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. 11,603,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

