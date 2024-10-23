Rebalance LLC Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $603.25. 86,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $576.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $610.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

