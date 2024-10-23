Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lilium (LILM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) recently:

10/18/2024 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.00.

10/17/2024 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2024 – Lilium had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $0.70 price target on the stock, down previously from $1.85.

10/2/2024 – Lilium had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.00 to $1.85. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Lilium had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Lilium had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Lilium had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Lilium had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Lilium Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 8,942,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Designs Corp bought a new position in Lilium during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.