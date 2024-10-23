Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading Down 14.6% – Here’s Why

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 13,165,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 56,386,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Down 9.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

