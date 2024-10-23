Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Republic Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in Republic Services by 22.2% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.52. 118,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.65 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.08 and a 200-day moving average of $196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

