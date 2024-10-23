RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 6,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 31,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

RESAAS Services Stock Down 7.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

