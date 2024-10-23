Reviewing SR Bancorp (SRBK) & Its Peers

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SR Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SR Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $26.88 million -$10.86 million -1.10 SR Bancorp Competitors $307.70 million $15.31 million 0.91

SR Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp. SR Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SR Bancorp Competitors 106 578 365 5 2.26

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SR Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 1.95%. Given SR Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SR Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01% SR Bancorp Competitors 8.23% 5.24% 0.57%

Summary

SR Bancorp peers beat SR Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.