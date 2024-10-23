RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $354.52, but opened at $364.50. RH shares last traded at $362.04, with a volume of 66,998 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RH by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in RH by 503.6% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RH by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,239,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of RH by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

