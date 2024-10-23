Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 1.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.34. 4,470,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 39,181,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

