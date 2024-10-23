Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Robert Half updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.610 EPS.

Robert Half Stock Up 3.7 %

RHI traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 370,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,742. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RHI. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robert Half

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.