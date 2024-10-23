Roth Mkm Raises Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target to $15.00

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s current price.

PPTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of PPTA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 134,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,378. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $662.22 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,299.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.