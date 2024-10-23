Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Plans $1.42 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$172.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$243.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$175.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$163.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$150.91.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.27 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.50 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.38.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
