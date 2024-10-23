Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. 314,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,056. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

