Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 65,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 783,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.
Rusoro Mining Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm has a market cap of C$552.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.30.
Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
