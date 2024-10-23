Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

