Saxony Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Saxony Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $123.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 187.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

