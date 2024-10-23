Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eaton Cambridge Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

