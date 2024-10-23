Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $528,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,691.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

