Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $32,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

