Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $112.64, but opened at $105.74. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $103.17, with a volume of 2,209,235 shares.

Specifically, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $126,558.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.61.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 7.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

