Searle & CO. Sells 204 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Searle & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.22. 3,744,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

