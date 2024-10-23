Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.7% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 206,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $573.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $585.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

