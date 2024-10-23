Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.84. 6,068,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,311,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.