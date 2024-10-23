Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 274.9% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 32,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,820,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

