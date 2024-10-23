Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,377.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,015.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,835.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,133.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

