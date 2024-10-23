Sen. John Boozman Buys Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

