Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares MBS ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MBB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.14. 1,739,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 218,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 171,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 104,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 110.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

