Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. 7,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,412. Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

About Senator Boozman

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Battery Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,972,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.