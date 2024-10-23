Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $20.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.27. 4,720,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $392.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

