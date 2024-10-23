Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.41.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $361.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

