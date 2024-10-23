Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) dropped 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Approximately 2,521,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,690,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Shield Therapeutics Trading Down 12.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.36 million, a PE ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

