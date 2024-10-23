Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 990 ($12.85) to GBX 950 ($12.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 946.67 ($12.29).

WPP Stock Performance

About WPP

WPP traded up GBX 47.20 ($0.61) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 820.80 ($10.66). The company had a trading volume of 4,264,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,209. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 745.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 760.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 656 ($8.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 856.80 ($11.12). The company has a market cap of £8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

