Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million.
Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance
BSRR opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.89. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $31.85.
Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
