Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million.

BSRR opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.89. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $85,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $343,729.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $36,259.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,736. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,158 in the last 90 days. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

