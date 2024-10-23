Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.070-1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.8 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.07 to $1.20 EPS.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. 399,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,490. The company has a market capitalization of $679.94 million, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 0.69. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,560,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

