Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07 to $1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million to $93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.76 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. 340,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,202. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,501,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,186,006.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,055 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

