Smog (SMOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.09 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Smog token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smog has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Smog has a market cap of $18.09 million and approximately $193,038.90 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smog Token Profile

Smog was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02344482 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $194,495.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

