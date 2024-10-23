Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFST opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $307.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $54,377.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,833,945.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $83,724.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,807,746.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $178,118 in the last ninety days. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

