SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

