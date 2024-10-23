SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.6% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS stock remained flat at $99.40 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,994. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.