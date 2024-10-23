SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170,270 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $31,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.23. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

