SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $253.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $253.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.67.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

