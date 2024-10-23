SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Courier Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,340,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $426,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 455,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,484. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

