SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MDY traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $571.73. 110,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,431. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $585.50.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
