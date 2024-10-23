Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$46.00 price target on Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.14.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TOY

Spin Master Stock Down 1.5 %

TOY traded down C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,925. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.71.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. In related news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total value of C$787,235.93. Insiders have sold a total of 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.