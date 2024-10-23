Spring Capital Management LLC Acquires 716 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 4.1% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,206,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $110,321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 56.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $308,878,000 after purchasing an additional 403,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $20.05 on Wednesday, hitting $294.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,654. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.22.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

