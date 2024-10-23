Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 3,058 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $1,855,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $1,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,551.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.08. 109,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.